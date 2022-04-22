M.D.C subsidiary to acquire assets of Jones Company of Tennessee

Apr. 22, 2022 6:13 AM ETM.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • M.D.C (NYSE:MDC) subsidiary, Richmond American Homes of Tennessee entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire substantially all of the homebuilding assets of The Jones Company of Tennessee.
  • Jones closed 370+ homes in FY21 in the Nashville area with an average sales price of $564K, generating revenues of $209M.
  • Transaction is expected to close near the end of 2Q22 and will add ~10 selling communities, 1.7K controlled lots and 150 units in backlog to Richmond American operations.
  • "We believe that this transaction, combined with the organic land pipeline we have secured since starting in Nashville about 12 months ago, has the potential to launch Richmond American into a leadership position in the Nashville market," president & CEO David D. Mandarich commented.
