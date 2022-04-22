Cleveland-Cliffs Non-GAAP EPS of $1.71 beats by $0.22, revenue of $6B beats by $570M

Apr. 22, 2022 6:14 AM ETCleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Cleveland-Cliffs press release (NYSE:CLF): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.71 beats by $0.22.
  • Revenue of $6B (+50.0% Y/Y) beats by $570M.
  • Cliffs is increasing its full-year 2022 average selling price expectation by $220 to $1,445 per net ton, compared to its previous guidance of $1,225 per net ton. The increase is driven by higher than expected prices on renewals of fixed-price contracts resetting April 1, 2022; higher expected spreads between hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel; and a higher futures curve that currently implies an average hot-rolled coil price of $1,300 per net ton for the full-year 2022.
  • The company expects to generate record levels of free cash flow in 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.