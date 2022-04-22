Cleveland-Cliffs Non-GAAP EPS of $1.71 beats by $0.22, revenue of $6B beats by $570M
- Cleveland-Cliffs press release (NYSE:CLF): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.71 beats by $0.22.
- Revenue of $6B (+50.0% Y/Y) beats by $570M.
- Cliffs is increasing its full-year 2022 average selling price expectation by $220 to $1,445 per net ton, compared to its previous guidance of $1,225 per net ton. The increase is driven by higher than expected prices on renewals of fixed-price contracts resetting April 1, 2022; higher expected spreads between hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel; and a higher futures curve that currently implies an average hot-rolled coil price of $1,300 per net ton for the full-year 2022.
- The company expects to generate record levels of free cash flow in 2022.