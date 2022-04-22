Carvana prices upsized stock offering of 15.6M shares

Apr. 22, 2022 6:26 AM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments

Carvana used car vending machine. Carvana is an online only preowned and used car dealership VI

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) upsized and priced its offering of 15.63M shares of its Class A common stock at $80/share.
  • Ernest Garcia, II, along with Ernie Garcia, III, Carvana’s CEO, and entities controlled by one or both of them, will purchase 5.4M shares of offering.
  • Offering was upsized from the earlier announced offering of $1B of Class A common stock.
  • Offer is expected to close on Apr.26.
  • Net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.
  • After its Q1 earnings announcement, Evercore ISI analyst stated that the "stock offering and preferred equity issuance was a surprise, adding to $2.2B in debt issuance to finance the acquisition of KAR Auction Services subsidiary Adesa."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.