Carvana prices upsized stock offering of 15.6M shares
Apr. 22, 2022 6:26 AM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) upsized and priced its offering of 15.63M shares of its Class A common stock at $80/share.
- Ernest Garcia, II, along with Ernie Garcia, III, Carvana’s CEO, and entities controlled by one or both of them, will purchase 5.4M shares of offering.
- Offering was upsized from the earlier announced offering of $1B of Class A common stock.
- Offer is expected to close on Apr.26.
- Net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.
- After its Q1 earnings announcement, Evercore ISI analyst stated that the "stock offering and preferred equity issuance was a surprise, adding to $2.2B in debt issuance to finance the acquisition of KAR Auction Services subsidiary Adesa."