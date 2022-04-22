Bayer seeks expanded use of prostate cancer drug Nubeqa in China
Apr. 22, 2022 6:28 AM ETBayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYZF), BAYRYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY) submitted an application to China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) seeking expanded use of Nubeqa (darolutamide) in combination with chemotherapy docetaxel to treat adult patients with metastatic hormone sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC).
- Nubeqa is already approved in China to treat patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC), who are at high risk of developing metastatic disease, the company said in an April 22 release.
- The submission was backed by data from a phase 3 trial, dubbed ARASENS, which showed a statistically significant improvement in overall survival for Nubeqa plus androgen deprivation therapy and docetaxel in men with mHSPC.
- The German company is also seeking expanded approval of Nubeqa combo in Japan, the U.S. and EU.
- Nubeqa is developed jointly by Bayer and Finnish company Orion.