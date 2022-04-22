AZZ Non-GAAP EPS of $0.86 beats by $0.15, revenue of $224.65M misses by $0.58M
Apr. 22, 2022 AZZ Inc. (AZZ)
- AZZ press release (NYSE:AZZ): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.86 beats by $0.15.
- Revenue of $224.65M (+14.8% Y/Y) misses by $0.58M.
- CEO comment: "Due to our recent announcement related to the acquisition of Precoat Metals, we will not issue fiscal year 2023 guidance at this time. However, based upon the evaluation of information currently available to management, excluding the impact of the pending Precoat acquisition, we anticipate Metal Coatings will exceed $150 million in sales and exceed 30% EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. We anticipate Infrastructure Solutions for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 will exceed their results in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. This reflects our best estimates given current market conditions, existing execution on our current backlog, and does not include the impact of acquisitions or divestitures, related expenditures, nor any federal regulatory changes that may emerge."