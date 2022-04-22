Ferrai recalls 2K+ cars in China amid brake risk
- Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has issued a recall for 2,222 of its luxury sports cars in China citing there may be some problem with the brakes; recall commences May 30.
- State Administration for Market Regulation's website indicated a notice, "Vehicles covered by this recall may potentially increase the risk of brake fluid leakage, resulting in reduced braking performance or brake failure." It has also advised to drive in caution and if the low brake fluid level warning light comes on, stop immediately and arrange a tow truck.
- Bloomberg Intelligence data as cited by BusinessTimes stated that this is the equivalent volume of almost every car Ferrari has sold in the country since 2018 up to March 2022.
- For the cars in China, Ferrari International Trading (Shanghai) will replace the brake fluid reservoir cap free of charge for vehicles within the scope of the recall.
- While Bestinver Securities analyst Andrea Trovarelli believes the news to be negative for the company he also states that any impact would be short term.
- He further adds, "We remind readers that in FY21, Ferrari shipped ~3.7K vehicles in APAC, that is ~33% of total shipments."
