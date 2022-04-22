Nasdaq, S&P, Dow futures drop as investors brace for big rate hikes

Stock index futures point to further losses Friday after the previous session's decline with yields rising again.

Nasdaq 100 (NDX:IND), S&P (SPX) and Dow (INDU) futures are all down about 0.4%.

The yield curve is flattening a little more as rates rise. The 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 basis points to 2.94% and the 2-year is up 6 basis points to 2.75%. The 2s10s spread has gone quickly from 40 basis points to less than 20, continuing its volatile moves since it inverted.

Stocks took a hit yesterday after Fed chief Jay Powell essentially confirmed a 50-basis-point rate hike in May and the market quickly priced in 75-basis-point hikes soon after.

Nomura came out today saying it expects 75-bps hikes in June and July.

“We recognize Fedspeak has not outright endorsed a 75 basis point hike yet, but in this high inflation regime we believe the nature of Fed forward guidance has changed - it has become more data dependent and nimble,” Nomura's Rob Subbaraman said.

"When all was said and done, Fed funds futures moved to price in an additional 14.3bps worth of tightening over 2022 yesterday, thus bringing the total amount of hikes priced for the rest of the year to 240bps, which is the highest to date, and this morning they’ve added a further 6bps," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said. "Given the 25bp hike we saw last month, if realized that would imply 271bps over the year as a whole, so beating out the 250bps of tightening back in 1994."

"Futures also became more aggressive on the 2023 profile as well, as they moved to price in a 3% Fed Funds rate as early as March 2023, which is the first time they’ve closed at that level."

Among individual stocks, the earnings flow is predictably slower on a Friday.

Disney will be closely watched after hitting a 52-week as Florida moves to end its special tax district.