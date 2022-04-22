Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) shares are skidding in pre-market action after a first quarter report that fell well short of expectations.

The print revealed first quarter EPS at $0.45, far below the $1.05 forecast by analysts. Revenue missed by a more narrow margin, coming in $20 billion below estimates at $2.12 billion. Each figure marked a sequential decline, with profit numbers falling by 75% from the prior year quarter.

In a statement entitled “extraordinary times, extraordinary measures”, the company cited higher costs for raw materials, supply chain disruptions, light vehicle production (LVP) volatility, as well as the war in Ukraine and lockdowns in China as culprits for the poor performance.

“The first quarter of 2022 saw adverse impacts on an already distressed global supply chain, leading to increased cost inflation as well as lower global LVP,” CEO Mikael Bratt said. “At the same time, customer demand visibility decreased, and customer call-off volatility increased leading to significantly higher premium freight and transportation costs.”

He further clarified that raw material costs hurt operating margin by more than 5% while logistical and premium freight issues represented an over 7% headwind.

On the back of these inauspicious results, the company lowered its forecast for full year sales growth to around 12-17%, down from around 20% expected in January. Operating margin expectations were also cut from 9% to a range of 5.5%-7.0%.

Shares of the Stockholm-based automotive safety supplier fell about 8% in pre-market action on Friday.