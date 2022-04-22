American Express GAAP EPS of $2.73 beats by $0.28, revenue of $11.73B beats by $70M

Apr. 22, 2022 7:02 AM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • American Express press release (NYSE:AXP): Q1 GAAP EPS of $2.73 beats by $0.28.
  • Revenue of $11.73B (+29.5% Y/Y) beats by $70M.

  • “These results are in line with our expectations for the full year, and we are reaffirming our full-year guidance of 18 to 20 percent revenue growth and earnings per share between $9.25 and $9.65 vs consensus of $9.73.”

  • Provisions for credit losses resulted in a benefit of $33 million, compared with a benefit of $675 million a year ago. The change primarily reflected a significantly lower net reserve release in the current quarter compared with a year ago, partially offset by lower net write-offs in the current quarter, with credit metrics remaining near historic lows.
  • Shares +2.29% PM.
