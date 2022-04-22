United Airlines gains after JPMorgan turns bullish with two-notch upgrade

JPMorgan upgraded United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) to an Overweight rating after having the airline stock set all the way down at Underweight.

Analyst Jamie Baker says that history suggests the U.S. airline industry is nowhere near the point of demand destruction even as fares rise.

He noted that except for fuel and geopolitical pressures, almost every fundamental input is stronger than last year.

"Despite recent volatility in the space, we believe that UAL has endured the pandemic better than most and is emerging amid favorable trends," he advised.

JPMorgan's bullish rating on UAL reflects the efforts of UAL’s Next strategy beginning to take hold, and the early stages of a business and international travel demand recovery that should benefit UAL comparatively more than other leisure-focused airlines.

The firm assigned a price target of $76 to UAL, which works out to an 11X PE multiple off the 2023 estimates.

Shares of United Airlines (UAL) rose 1.49% in premarket action on Friday to $51.61 after shooting up 9.31% on Thursday. The 52-week trading range for UAL is $30.54 to $60.59.