IMV appoints Michael P. Bailey as Chairman of the board
Apr. 22, 2022 7:12 AM ETIMV Inc. (IMV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) has appointed Michael P. Bailey, President and Chief Executive Officer of AVEO Oncology as Chairman of the Board, effective May 1, 2022.
- Mr. Bailey has served on the company's Board of Directors since 2020 and chairs the governance committee, as well as serving as a member of the audit and clinical governance committees.
- Most recently, Mr. Bailey played a critical role in the approval of AVEO’s lead compound, FOTIVDA (tivozanib), a treatment targeting relapsed and refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma for patients who have failed at least two prior therapies.