'High stakes' poker game between Twitter and Elon Musk could have this next step: Wedbush

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Elon Musk are involved in a "high stakes" poker game as the world's richest man laid out his financing plans to pay for the social network on Thursday.

However, the next step in the battle is likely to include the company finding a proverbial "white knight" and a possible tender offer, Wedbush Securities said.

Analyst Dan Ives noted that by Twitter (TWTR) enacting a poison pill, which would dilute Musk's stake if he were to buy more than 15% of the company - he currently owns 9.2% - it gave the company time to find a second bidder. With Twitter set to report earnings later this month, Musk's financing lined up and the board likely to officially reject the $54.20 per share offer, the battle is set to continue.

"Then in the next poker move, Musk will likely formally do a tender offer for Twitter shares and if successful (above the 35%-40% threshold will put pressure on the Board) negotiations will likely start between the Board and Musk," Ives wrote in a note to clients.

Twitter (TWTR) shares were up more than 0.5% to $47.37 in premarket trading on Friday.

Ives likened the battle between Musk and Twitter (TWTR) to that of Oracle (ORCL) and Larry Ellison, when they spent 18 months conducting a hostile take over of PeopleSoft.

"The elephant in the room and the key variable to the whole Twitter situation is around if a second bidder will emerge over the next week for the company from the private equity world and put more pressure on Musk to raise his bid," Ives explained, adding that Twitter (TWTR) is not "an ideal [private equity] takeover" target because of its business model and lack of free cash flow.

Late on Thursday, it was reported that Musk was in talks with private-equity firm Thoma Bravo about partnering on a potential Twitter takeover bid.