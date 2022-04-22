Becton, Dickinson forms institute to reduce environmental impact of its product
Apr. 22, 2022 7:17 AM ETBecton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) said it formed a Sustainable Medical Technology Institute to focus on reducing the environmental impact of the company's product portfolio.
- The Franklin Lakes, N.J.-based medical device maker said the institute will focus on reducing the environmental impact of the its product portfolio in three areas, including adopting sustainable product design strategies, developing sustainable sterilization technologies, and addressing materials of concern (MOC).
- BDX said the institute will drive sustainable innovation in three areas of environmental stewardship, furthering progress toward the company's 2030+ environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.
- "As part of our ESG strategy, we made commitments in specific areas where we see the most opportunity for BD to create meaningful, measurable change over the next decade," said Maureen Mazurek, vice president, sustainability and environmental health and safety at BDX.
- The institute will operate in North America, Europe and Asia, and will collaborate with cross-functional teams within the company's business units.