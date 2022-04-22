JPMorgan upgraded American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to a Neutral rating after having the airline stock lined up at Underweight.

Analyst Jamie Baker said history suggests the U.S. airline industry is nowhere near the point of demand destruction even as fares rise.

He noted that except for fuel and geopolitical pressures, almost every fundamental input is stronger than last year.

While Baker and team pulled the bearish view on AAL, they only slotted the airline stock at Neutral due it been seen as trailing peers before the after the pandemic for some key metrics.

"We acknowledge investor frustration with American—while Delta delivers industry-leading margins and new revenue initiatives, and while United’s turnaround plan appears to be working and winning over investors’ confidence, American’s revenue story has been third best and its ancillary efforts have lagged."

JPMorgan assigned a price target of $26 to AAL, which works out to a 10X PE multiple off the 2023 estimates.

American Airlines Group (AAL) is up 0.69% premarket after rising 3.80% on Thursday.

