Novavax doses children with boosters in late-stage trial for COVID-19 vaccine
Apr. 22, 2022
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) announced on Friday that the company started the administration of the first booster doses in the pediatric expansion of a late-stage trial being conducted in the U.S. and Mexico for its COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373.
- The PREVENT-19 trial, involving nearly 30,000 subjects, is one of the two pivotal trials the company is advancing to study NVX-CoV2373.
- Accordingly, the children aged 12 through 17 years will receive a third dose of the protein-based shot at least five months after the administration of the active vaccine.
- The booster dose will be similar to the active vaccine comprising a two-dose regimen of 5 micrograms of recombinant spike protein combined with 50 micrograms of Matrix-M adjuvant.
- The study designed to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of the third dose in the age group is expected to generate initial results in 2H 2022, the company said.
