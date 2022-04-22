American Express (NYSE:AXP) Q1 earnings beat the average analyst estimate and the company reaffirmed its 2022 guidance after travel and entertainment spending returned to prepandemic levels at the end of the quarter.

The company added 3M new proprietary cards in the quarter; U.S. Consumer Platinum and Gold Cards and U.S. Business Platinum Cards reached all-time highs for the quarter.

Travel and entertainment spending jumped 121% Y/Y on a foreign exchange-adjusted basis, and essentially reached prepandemic levels for the first time in March, driven by strength in consumer travel, the company said.

American Express (AXP) shares are rising 0.7% in Friday premarket trading.

The credit card company still expects 2022 EPS of $9.25-$9.65 (vs. consensus of $9.73) and revenue growth of 18%-20%.

Q1 EPS of $2.73, beating the average analyst estimate of $2.47 rose from $2.18 in Q4 2021 and slipped from $2.74 in Q1 2021.

Q1 consolidated total revenue net of interest expenses were $11.7B aligns with $11.7B consensus; compares with $12.1B in Q4 and $9.07B in the year-ago quarter.

Total network volumes in Q1 of $350.3B increased 30% from 2020; billed business rose 34% Y/Y; processed volumes rose 12 % Y/Y

Q1 total provision for credit losses benefit of $33M vs. benefit of $53M in Q4 2021 and benefit of $675M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 consolidated expenses were $9.1B, down from $9.8B in Q4, but up from $6.7B in the year-ago period, reflecting higher customer engagement costs primarily driven by a 30 percent increase in network volumes.

Global Consumer Services Group Q1 pretax income of $1.7B vs. $1.3B in Q4 and $2.1B in Q1 2021.

Global Commercial Services Q1 pretax income of $804M vs. $706M in Q4 and $675M a year ago.

Global Merchant and Network Services Q1 pretax income was $687M vs. $508M in Q4 and $385M a year earlier.

Conference call at 8:30 AM.

Earlier, American Express GAAP EPS of $2.73 beats by $0.28, revenue of $11.73B beats by $70M