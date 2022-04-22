Charge Enterprises announces private offering
Apr. 22, 2022 7:25 AM ETCharge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) has announced a private offering of share and warrants.
- The company signed a securities purchase agreement with an investment vehicle controlled by Island Capital Group for the issuance of up to ~1.4M shares of its common stock at $7/share.
- The company will also offer warrants to purchase up to 2M shares of its common stock with an exercise price of $8.50/share with a three-year term.
- Gross proceeds can range between $7.5M and $10M. Proceeds will be invested in organic growth and for general corporate purposes and working capital.
- The funding is expected to close around April 26, 2022.