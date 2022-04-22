Charge Enterprises announces private offering

Apr. 22, 2022 7:25 AM ETCharge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) has announced a private offering of share and warrants.
  • The company signed a securities purchase agreement with an investment vehicle controlled by Island Capital Group for the issuance of up to ~1.4M shares of its common stock at $7/share.
  • The company will also offer warrants to purchase up to 2M shares of its common stock with an exercise price of $8.50/share with a three-year term.
  • Gross proceeds can range between $7.5M and $10M. Proceeds will be invested in organic growth and for general corporate purposes and working capital.
  • The funding is expected to close around April 26, 2022.
 
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.