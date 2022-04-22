Swedish auto and truck manufacturer AB Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF) managed to move sales and profits upward in the first quarter against a spate of problematic trends touching the industry.

The company reported double digit gains in both revenue and profitability year over year, while maintaining a relatively stable operating margin at 12%, down only slightly from 12.6% in the prior year. Net sales also rose 12% over that period.

"Economic activity continued to be good in Q1 2022 with high transport volumes and good construction activity in most markets,” CEO Martin Lundstedt said.

The profit surprise is particularly encouraging given headwinds confronting the company, such as pandemic shutdowns, supply chain bottlenecks, and a persistent shortage of semiconductors. These problems add to Volvo’s (VOLAF) particular sensitivity to Russia. According to the earnings release, the company recognizes an impact of about SEK 9 billion related to Russia, of which SEK 4.1 billion was previously provisioned for in Q1 with a negative impact on operating income.

Lundstedt noted that supply chain issues hampered production in the first quarter and added costs. As a result, price increases were leveraged to contend with these pressures and will be added moving forward. Additionally, the Chinese market was noted for its sharp decline due to lockdowns, a trend counteracted by more promising trends in Europe and North America.

“The whole organization is doing an impressive job in supplying our customers with vehicles and machines and supporting them with services,” Lundstedt commented. “However, the situation in the global supply chain for semiconductors and other components remains unstable, characterized by disruptions, unpredictability and lack of freight capacity. We will therefore continue to have disruptions and stoppages both in the production of trucks and in other parts of the Group.”

In pre-market trading, the market seems to appreciate the company’s mitigation efforts and maintenance of profitability. Shares edged slightly higher in early action, mirroring modest gains for the stock in its native Sweden.