Plurilock nabs Plurilock DEFEND order with California-based pension fund
Apr. 22, 2022 7:29 AM ETPlurilock Security Inc. (PLCKF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Plurilock Security (OTCQB:PLCKF) said that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aurora Systems Consulting has received a purchase order from a California-based pension fund for the company's Plurilock DEFEND continuous authentication solution.
- The transaction represents the first cross-selling purchase order through Aurora for Plurilock's high-margin proprietary DEFEND solution.
Per the purchase order, the customer will pay a monthly subscription for the company's continuous identity confirmation solution based on a fixed number of end-users.
The order also includes ongoing maintenance support.
Since Jan.01, all contracts and orders including the latest orders, represent a combined total of roughly $5.28M in sales.