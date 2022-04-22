Verizon Non-GAAP EPS of $1.35 in-line, revenue of $33.6B in-line
Apr. 22, 2022 7:31 AM ET Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Verizon press release (NYSE:VZ): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.35 in-line.
- Revenue of $33.6B (+2.1% Y/Y) in-line.
- Shares -1.7% PM.
- 229,000 total broadband net additions, the best quarter in over a decade, including 194,000 fixed wireless net additions, 2.5 times the fourth quarter 2021 level.
- 35,000 wireline broadband net additions, driven by 60,000 Fios Internet net additions in first-quarter 2022.
- Total wireless service revenue of $18.3 billion, a 9.5 percent increase year over year.
- Total retail postpaid churn of 1.04 percent, and retail postpaid phone churn of 0.83 percent.
- Total wireless activations up 11 percent year over year.
Additionally, Verizon expects the following results for full-year 2022:
- Reported wireless service revenue growth at the lower end of the previously guided range of 9 percent to 10 percent.
- Adjusted EBITDA growth at the lower end of the previously guided range of 2 percent to 3 percent.
- Adjusted EPS at the lower end of the previously guided range of $5.40 to $5.55 vs. $5.44 consensus.
- Adjusted effective income tax rate in the range of 23 percent to 25 percent.
- Capital spending, excluding C-Band, in the range of $16.5 billion to $17.5 billion. Additional expenditures related to the deployment of the company's C-Band 5G network are expected to be in the range of $5 billion to $6 billion.