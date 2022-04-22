Snap slips as Q1 miss, Barclays PT cut, but bank says it 'could have been a lot worse'

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) shares slipped on Friday after the Evan Spiegel-led camera company posted first-quarter earnings that missed estimates, prompting investment firm Barclays to cut its price target. However, the bank noted the results could have been far worse.

Analyst Ross Sandler lowered the price target to $42 from $77 but kept the firm's overweight rating on Snap (SNAP), noting that while the macro picture, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, has been "a bit dicey" lately, it looks like it stabilized for the company in late February.

"Importantly, there doesn’t seem to be any further deterioration, but the company is leaving room in the guidance should it materialize," Sandler wrote in a note to clients.

Snap (SNAP) shares fell 1.5% to $28.97 in premarket trading on Friday.

During the first-quarter, Snap (SNAP) lost an adjusted 2 cents per share on $1.06 billion in revenue, compared to estimates of 3 cents per share and $1.07 billion in sales.

For the second-quarter, Snap (SNAP) said it expects revenue to grow between 20% and 25%, with adjusted EBITDA estimated to be between breakeven and $50 million.

Spiegel called the period "challenging," but the company remains pleased with its user growth.

In addition, Sandler noted that engagement, which is the biggest long-term driver for Snap, is still "robust" as daily active users were up in all geographies and "well above expectations," given the competitiveness of TikTok, owned by China's Byte Dance (BDNCE).

"Stepping back, if SNAP can grow 25% in the toughest quarter of 2022, in light of all that is going on worldwide, it bodes well for returning to the prior guided 50% [compound annual growth rate] later this year," Sandler wrote, caveating that if a recession were to hit, "then all bets are off."

On the earnings call, Snap's (SNAP) Spiegel said he is most excited about is the intersection between augmented reality and commerce and would have more details on that at next week's Partner Summit.