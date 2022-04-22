Gap slides after analysts cut estimates with confidence fading

Gap (NYSE:GPS) fell sharply after announcing the departure of Old Navy brand CEO Nancy Green and lowering sales guidance for Q1. Analysts across Wall Street have been resetting expectations lower on the retailer.

Morgan Stanley kept an Equal-weight rating on Gap (GPS) and lowered its price target to $13 from $14. The firm summed up the Gap (GPS) developments by saying the mis-execution continues.

Analyst Kimberly Greenbeger: "Today's news underscores the risk we identified in GPS' initial 2022 EPS outlook; full year view likely needs cutting in its May earnings release. As discussed in our prior notes (see here & here), GPS' initial 2022 EPS guidance appeared overly optimistic. And while management did not lower the FY 2022 EPS outlook today, it is unclear how GPS can get the business back on track to deliver the $1.85-2.05 initial guidance range."

JPMorgan lowered its price target on Neutral-rated Gap (GPS) to $14 from $20 based on 5X the 2023 EBITDA estimate.

Bank of America stayed bearish with an Underperform rating and price objective of $12. The firm continues to expect Old Navy to be disproportionately hurt by its exposure to the low income consumer and by assortment balance issues.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Deutsche Bank cuts its PT on Gap (GPS) to $17 from $26 and Telsey Advsiry Group lowered its PT to $15 from $18.

Shares of Gap (GPS) dropped 14.56% premarket to $12.21 vs. the 52-week trading range of $12.78 to $37.63.