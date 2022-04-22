Bruker launches tests for detecting mycobacteria, sexually transmitted infections

Apr. 22, 2022 7:41 AM ETBruker Corporation (BRKR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) said it launched new multiplex PCR infectious disease tests that are based on its LiquidArray technology.
  • The company said it expanded its mycobacteria portfolio with the FluoroType Mycobacteria PCR assay, launched on the FluoroCycler XT thermocycler.
  • FluoroType Mycobacteria uses LiquidArray technology to differentiate 31 clinically relevant non-tuberculous mycobacteria and the M. tuberculosis complex from cultures in a single test, the company said in an April 22 press release.
  • Bruker (BRKR) added that it also uses its LiquidArray technology for the FluoroType STI PCR assay, which detects 9 targets from 7 sexually transmitted pathogens from clinical samples in a single test.
  • The company said the test provides confident Neisseria gonorrhoea and Chlamydia trachomatis detection of two independent genes for both species.
  • Bruker (BRKR) added that the new MBT Compass HT IVD software provides increased speed for microbial identification on the MALDI Biotyper.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.