Bruker launches tests for detecting mycobacteria, sexually transmitted infections
Apr. 22, 2022 7:41 AM ETBruker Corporation (BRKR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) said it launched new multiplex PCR infectious disease tests that are based on its LiquidArray technology.
- The company said it expanded its mycobacteria portfolio with the FluoroType Mycobacteria PCR assay, launched on the FluoroCycler XT thermocycler.
- FluoroType Mycobacteria uses LiquidArray technology to differentiate 31 clinically relevant non-tuberculous mycobacteria and the M. tuberculosis complex from cultures in a single test, the company said in an April 22 press release.
- Bruker (BRKR) added that it also uses its LiquidArray technology for the FluoroType STI PCR assay, which detects 9 targets from 7 sexually transmitted pathogens from clinical samples in a single test.
- The company said the test provides confident Neisseria gonorrhoea and Chlamydia trachomatis detection of two independent genes for both species.
- Bruker (BRKR) added that the new MBT Compass HT IVD software provides increased speed for microbial identification on the MALDI Biotyper.