Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) +2.9% pre-market Thursday after reporting better than expected Q1 adjusted earnings and revenues, and raising its dividend by 40% to $0.175/share, boosted by higher commodity prices and energy demand.

Q1 net income attributable to the company rose to $510M, or $0.36/share, from $299M, or $0.21/share, in the year-earlier quarter, but fell from $601M in Q4 2021; Q1 adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.25B from $1.05B a year ago but fell from $1.38B in Q4 2021.

Q1 revenues rose 14% Y/Y to $5.96B, with the company's well construction segment, its largest unit revenue, posting the best growth, up 24% to $2.4B; in other segment sales, production systems +1% Y/Y to $1.60B, reservoir performance +21% $1.21B, digital and integration +11% to $857M.

Schlumberger's (SLB) Q1 international revenues rose 10% Y/Y to $4.63B, while North America sales surged 32% to $1.28B.

"Despite the uncertainty linked to Russia, we believe the current market dynamics should allow us to maintain our full-year ambitions of year-on-year revenue growth in the mid-teens and adjusted EBITDA margins exiting the year at least 200 basis points higher than the fourth quarter of 2021," CEO Olivier Le Peuch said, adding that the company's positive outlook "extends further into 2023 and beyond as we anticipate successive years of market growth."

Schlumberger's (SLB) price return has gained 35% YTD and 58% during the past year.