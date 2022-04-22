Verizon dips as Q1 comes in line, but 2022 earnings guided to lower end of range

Apr. 22, 2022 7:48 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) shares dipped in premarket trading on Friday after the telecom provider reported first-quarter results that were largely in line, but said 2022 earnings would be at the lower end of its range.

For the period ending March 31, Verizon earned $1.35 per share and generated $33.6 billion in revenue. It lost a net of 36,000 postpaid subscribers during the period, but said wireless revenue rose 9.5% year-over-year to $18.3 billion.

During the period, Verizon (VZ) added a total of 229,000 broadband subscribers, including 194,000 fixed wireless additions. Included in that figure is also a net addition of 35,000 wireline broadband net additions, comprised of 60,000 Fios Internet subscribers during the period

Verizon (VZ) shares fell nearly 1.5% to $54.28 in premarket trading.

For the rest of 2022, Verizon (VZ) said it sees earnings per share coming in at the lower range of its previous guidance of $5.40 to $5.55 per share, compared to estimates of $5.44 per share.

The company will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss the results.

On Monday, Verizon (VZ) announced it would boost its minimum wage for employees to $20 per hour amid a tough labor market.

