Hospital operator HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) is trading ~10% lower in the pre-market Friday after the company set its 2022 earnings guidance below forecasts and fell short of expectations with its 1Q 2022 earnings amid pressure on labor costs.

“In the first quarter, we had a number of positive volume and revenue indicators. Unfortunately, they were offset by higher than expected inflationary pressures on labor costs,” Chief Executive Sam Hazen remarked ahead of the earnings call scheduled for today at 9:00 a.m. CET.

Revenue for the quarter stood at $14.9B to exceed the Street forecasts with a ~6.9% YoY growth as same facility admissions and same facility equivalent admissions rose ~2.1% YoY and ~5.0% YoY, respectively

However, net income fell ~10.5% YoY to ~$1.2B, while expenses on salaries and benefits jumped ~10.1% to make up ~46.4% of total revenue compared to ~45.1% in the prior-year period.

Meantime, the licensed beds at the end of the period slipped ~1.3% YoY to 48,892, while the number of hospitals fell by four units during the quarter to 182.

The company has slashed its 2022 guidance to indicate $59.5B – $61.5B in revenue and $16.40 – $17.60 of diluted earnings per share, among other measures.

In comparison, Wall Street projects HCA Healthcare (HCA) to report $61.1B in revenue and $18.79 in earnings per share for 2022.