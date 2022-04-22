Blueknight Energy to be bought by general partner Ergon

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) said Friday it has agreed to be acquired by Ergon Inc., its general partner, for $4.65 per common unit, representing a 41% premium to Thursday's closing price of $3.30; shares are halted.

The provider of asphalt terminalling solutions said preferred unitholders would receive $8.75/unit, ~3.5% above Thursday's closing price of $8.45.

The agreement follows the $3.32 per common unit offer made by Ergon in October 2021 to acquire Blueknight's common and preferred units.

In its most recent quarterly earnings report, Blueknight Energy posted GAAP earnings of $0.06/share on $30M in revenues.

