Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) is continuing the trend of strength in consumer staples stocks after reporting earnings on Friday morning.

The Kleenex manufacturer cleaned up on quarterly numbers, eclipsing expectations on EPS by $0.12 and pushing past revenue estimates by $180 million. Perhaps more importantly, the company said it now expects full year organic sales growth of 4% to 6%, up from prior expectations of 3% to 4%, a 100 to 200 basis point bump in net sales.

"We delivered double-digit organic sales growth with strong increases across all our segments in the first quarter," CEO Mike Hsu said. "Our growth strategy is working and we're continuing to invest in our business. Additionally, we continue to take the necessary actions to mitigate macro headwinds and remain committed to improving our margins over time."

Included in these actions are price increases that many consumer staples companies have counted as a crucial step to maintain healthy results. For the first quarter, net selling prices rose 6% across the business with increases most pronounced in the personal care segment, which saw an 8% jump in net selling prices.

Nonetheless, sales in North America increased 16% amid the price increases while organic sales in baby & child care, adult care, and feminine care all increased by double digits. The strength in the sales from the quarter and firm forecast are important signs for investors as they signal the company’s ability to pass on costs to consumers without denting demand. It was this precise dynamic that helped lift Procter & Gamble (PG) shares at mid-week, for example.

Shares of the Texas-based paper towel producer popped over 4% in pre-market hours.

