Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) stock is rising 1.8% in Friday premarket trading after the bank's Q1 earnings beat the consensus estimate and increased guidance for net revenue as it expects Federal Reserve rate hikes to boost net interest income.

Q1 results reflect a Y/Y increase in net interest income, controlled expenses, and solid credit metrics, the company said.

Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.55, topping the $0.47 consensus, rose from $0.44 in Q4 2021 and declined from $0.63 in Q1 2021.

Q1 net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis of $1.03B, roughly unchanged from Q4 and up from $978M in Q1 2021; adjusted net interest margin of 3.43% increased from 3.34% in Q4 and slipped from 3.40% in the year-ago quarter.

Noninterest income of $584M vs. $615M in Q4 and $641M a year earlier.

Q1 total adjusted noninterest expense of $932M v. $967M in Q4 and $928M in the year-ago quarter.

Salaries and employee benefits expenses fell to $546M from $575M in Q4 and were flat vs. Q1 2021.

Average loans rose to $87.8B from $86.5B in Q4 2021; average deposits increased to $138.7B from $136.7B in the prior quarter.

Outlook: Net interest income is expected to increase ~5%-7% in Q2, assuming 50 basis-point Fed rate hikes in both May and June; excluding PPP/cash, adjusted net interest margin is expected to rise to ~3.5%.

2022 adjusted total revenue guidance increased to 4.5%-5.5% growth vs. prior range of 3.5%-4.5%.

2022 NII growth expected to be 10%-12%; excluding PPP, up 13%-16%. The company expects Q4 2022 NII to be ~15% higher than Q1 2022.

Reaffirms 2022 average loan balance growth of 4%-5%.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Earlier, Regions Financial (RF) GAAP EPS of $0.55 beats by $0.08, revenue of $1.59B misses by $30M