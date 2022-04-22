Chindata Group jumps on report of takeover interest
- Bain-backed Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) rose 14% in premarket trading on a report that the Chinese data center company has received takeover interest from other firms in the industry.
- GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) is said to be evaluating an offer to combine with Chindata, according to a Bloomberg report. Also rivals such as EdgeConneX may also consider a bid for the data center company.
- Talks are preliminary and there's no formal sale, Bloomberg reported. Chindata (CD) has a market cap of about $1.9 billion.
- Chindata (CD) went public in late September 2020. The company competed with GDS (GD) and 21Vianet (VNET).
- Last month, Chindata announced senior management changes.