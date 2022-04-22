Ginkgo in pact with Bayer to expand platform expertise in agricultural biologicals
Apr. 22, 2022
- The shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) are trading higher in the premarket Friday after the cell programming company announced a partnership with German conglomerate Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY) to expand its horizontal platform capabilities in agricultural biologicals.
- The transaction expected to close before the end of 2022 is designed to “support agricultural biologicals R&D from discovery through formulation and early field trials and will offer services to customers of all sizes in the agriculture industry,” Ginkgo (DNA) said.
- As part of the deal, Ginkgo (DNA) will acquire Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYZF) West Sacramento Biologics Research & Development site and team, along with its internal discovery and optimization platform.
- In addition, the company will add the R&D platform assets from Joyn Bio, a joint venture formed between Ginkgo (DNA) and Leaps by Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) in 2017.
- The company projects that the anticipated cash proceeds from the multi-year partnership can significantly offset the forecasted operating expenditures linked to the deal.
