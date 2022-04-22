JetBlue, Hawaiian Holdings lose buy ratings at Deutsche Bank due to near-term challenges

Deutsche Bank dropped JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to a Hold rating after having it set at Buy. The firm warned that the carrier will see profit margins that lag peers for the next few quarters due to it being less exposed to areas seeing the fastest recovery.

"JetBlue is still a relatively small player in the revenue segments that are seeing the greatest improvement in demand such as corporate travel (which represented about 20% of JetBlue’s revenue pre-pandemic) and long-haul international," warned analyst Michael Linenberg.

Linenberg and team also think the acquisition play for Spirit Airlines could keep JBLU's share price range bound.

"As much as we think that an acquisition of Spirit Airlines makes strategic sense for JetBlue, we are also mindful of the fact that shares of an airline acquiror tend be range-bound during the merger process."

Deutsche Bank tagged JetBlue (JBLU) with a new price target of $16.

The firm also came out cautious on Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA), cutting its rating to Hold from Buy for specific headwinds that set it apart from peers. Changes by Southwest Airlines with intra-island Hawaii flying are seen as a potential challenge. The price target on HA was lowered to $23.

Shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) shed 0.89% in premarket trading and and Hawaiian Holdings (HA) fell 1.44%. to give back some of the gains as part of a sector-wide airline stock rally on Thursday.