WeWork lands Buy rating from Mizuho on TAM opportunity; shares gain

Apr. 22, 2022 8:23 AM ETWeWork Inc. (WE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

WeWork Debuts Goes Public On New York Stock Exchange

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

  • WeWork (NYSE:WE) stock is climbing 4.4% in premarket trading Friday as Mizuho analyst Vikram Malhotra has started coverage on the flexible workplace provide, citing its potential to take share of a growing total addressable market.
  • The company is "well-positioned to take share of the flex office market, which is poised to grow 50% ($50Bn TAM) in the next 3 years, as office tenants rethink footprints and lease formats," Malhotra wrote in a note.
  • Looking forward, the analyst is expecting WeWork's (WE) revenue to reach $4.4B in 2023 compared with the consensus estimate of $4.31B.
  • Malhotra applies a $9 price target on WE, implying nearly 38% upside from Thursday's close.
  • Mizuho's Buy rating diverges from the Quant Rating's Strong Sell, with the poorest factor grades in Profitability and Momentum.
  • Previously, (April 18) WeWork got a new Buy rating at Piper Sandler.
