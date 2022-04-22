Vallon stock surges on review of strategic alternatives
Apr. 22, 2022 8:27 AM ETVallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VLON)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) shares surged ~80% Friday morning after the biopharmaceutical firm announced review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.
- Vallon engaged financial services company Ladenburg Thalmann to evaluate strategic alternatives for the company that could include the potential for a possible merger, business combination, investment into the company, or a purchase, license or other acquisition of assets.
- In the meantime, the company is also streamlining its operations to preserve its capital and cash resources.
- VLON shares have slumped 75.27% over the past year and are down 84.04% YTD.
- Previously (in Mar): Vallon crashed after lead program for ADHD candidate did not meet main goal.