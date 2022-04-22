Newmont posts Q1 earnings miss as lower gold production offsets higher prices

Apr. 22, 2022 8:27 AM ETNewmont Corporation (NEM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments

nugget gold

bodnarchuk/iStock via Getty Images

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) -3.3% pre-market after reporting Friday that Q1 earnings missed analyst expectations, as costs increased at a faster pace than sales.

Q1 net income from continuing operations fell to $432M, or $0.54/share, from $538M, or $0.67/share, in the year-earlier quarter, a decline the company attributed to lower gold sales volumes, higher CAS, a $130M pension settlement charge, the loss recognized on the sale of the La Zanja equity method investment in 2022 compared to a gain on the sale of TMAC in 2021, and higher reclamation and remediation charges.

Q1 revenues rose 5.2% Y/Y to $3.02B, while costs applicable to sales jumped 15% to $1.44B.

Q1 gold production fell 8% Y/Y to 1.34M, but the miner's average realized gold price rose 8% to $1,892/oz from $1,751/oz in the prior-year period.

Nevertheless, Newmont (NEM) said it is on track to meet full-year growth projections, maintaining production guidance of 6.2M oz of gold.

Q1 all-in sustaining costs for gold increased 11% to $1,156/oz from $1,039/oz a year ago, while gold costs applicable to sales jumped 18% to $890/oz.

The miner sees elevated costs remaining a problem throughout 2022, saying it has incorporated an additional 5% of cost escalation into direct operating costs related to labor, energy, and material and supplies.

Newmont (NEM) also declared a Q1 dividend of $0.55/share, unchanged from the previous quarter.

Newmont (NEM) shares closed at an all-time record $85.42 on April 18; its price return is 24% YTD and 15% during the past year.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.