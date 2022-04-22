Newmont (NYSE:NEM) -3.3% pre-market after reporting Friday that Q1 earnings missed analyst expectations, as costs increased at a faster pace than sales.

Q1 net income from continuing operations fell to $432M, or $0.54/share, from $538M, or $0.67/share, in the year-earlier quarter, a decline the company attributed to lower gold sales volumes, higher CAS, a $130M pension settlement charge, the loss recognized on the sale of the La Zanja equity method investment in 2022 compared to a gain on the sale of TMAC in 2021, and higher reclamation and remediation charges.

Q1 revenues rose 5.2% Y/Y to $3.02B, while costs applicable to sales jumped 15% to $1.44B.

Q1 gold production fell 8% Y/Y to 1.34M, but the miner's average realized gold price rose 8% to $1,892/oz from $1,751/oz in the prior-year period.

Nevertheless, Newmont (NEM) said it is on track to meet full-year growth projections, maintaining production guidance of 6.2M oz of gold.

Q1 all-in sustaining costs for gold increased 11% to $1,156/oz from $1,039/oz a year ago, while gold costs applicable to sales jumped 18% to $890/oz.

The miner sees elevated costs remaining a problem throughout 2022, saying it has incorporated an additional 5% of cost escalation into direct operating costs related to labor, energy, and material and supplies.

Newmont (NEM) also declared a Q1 dividend of $0.55/share, unchanged from the previous quarter.

Newmont (NEM) shares closed at an all-time record $85.42 on April 18; its price return is 24% YTD and 15% during the past year.