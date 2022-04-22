Hot Stocks: VZ, SAP drop on earnings news; CLF climbs; ATEN joining S&P SmallCap index

Another round of earnings reports stirred trading in Friday's pre-market period. Verizon (NYSE:VZ) was among the big names announcing financial figures, with shares falling in the wake of a cautious outlook.

SAP (SAP) also lost ground following its quarterly update, with the company's profit coming in shy of analysts' projections. Meanwhile, strong earnings and guidance prompted buying in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF).

In other news, A10 Networks (ATEN) ranked among the biggest pre-market gainers, boosted by news it would join an S&P index.

Decliners

Verizon (VZ) edged lower in pre-market trading following the release of its quarterly results. Shares of the communications giant slipped about 2% before the opening bell.

The company posted Q1 totals that largely met analysts' expectations. However, the firm's 2022 forecast was at the lower end of its previous projections and the firm noted the loss of 36K postpaid subscribers.

Earnings news also put pressure on SAP (SAP). While the company beat expectations with revenue growth of nearly 12%, the software maker missed projections with its bottom-line figure.

Weighed down by the quarterly report, SAP dropped almost 4% before the opening bell.

Gainers

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) rallied in pre-market trading after the release of Street-beating quarterly earnings. The company's profit exceeded analysts' consensus, with revenue that rose 50% from last year.

In addition, the steelmaker raised its forecast for average selling price and said it expects to generate record levels of free cash flow in 2022. Shares posted a rally of nearly 8% on the news.

A10 Networks (ATEN) represented another standout pre-market gainer, thanks to the announcement that it would join the S&P SmallCap 600 index. ATEN will replace Ferro (FOE), which is being acquired.

ATEN climbed 11% before the opening bell. Stocks often rally on news that they will join a high-profile index, because fund managers tracking that index will be forced to purchase shares.

To keep up with Wall Street's biggest winners and losers throughout the session, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.