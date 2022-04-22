Installed Building Products invests in climate change AI platform

Apr. 22, 2022 8:31 AM ETInstalled Building Products, Inc. (IBP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) announced Friday that it has invested in data driven artificial intelligence and machine learning platform in climate change market - Energi.ai.
  • The financial details of the transaction is not disclosed.
  • Energi.ai's provides solutions to improve energy consumption, deliver renewable energy solutions, and reduce carbon emissions, the report read. Its software can be integrated with ERP solutions and other external data sources allowing businesses to track and report on greenhouse gas emissions.
  • To note, IBP told that it will become Energi.ai's first U.S. client joining Scandinavian investor Tjuvholmen Group.
  • On Mar. 25, Seeking Alpha Quantitative Strategies team flagged a warning of IBP at the high risk of performing badly at Sell rating as it is overpriced and has declining growth when compared to other consumer discretionary stocks.
