Scynexis (NASDAQ:SCYX) said interim data from two ongoing phase 3 studies of oral ibrexafungerp showed improvement in ~61% of patients with fungal infection.

Data from 131 patients — 113 patients in the phase 3 trial called FURI and 18 patients from the phase 3 study, dubbed CARES — was evaluated, who had completed their treatment as of October 2021, including recent review of 47 patients.

The company said 61.1% (80/131) patients achieved a complete or partial response, or clinical improvement.

About 22.1%, or 29 patients achieved stable disease, which according to the company was a favorable outcome in patients with severe progressive fungal infections.

Scynexis (SCYX) added that 11.5% of the total patients were considered no response, which included two patients who died of an underlying condition unrelated to the treatment.

“These results further support ibrexafungerp’s potential to treat complex fungal infections in the hospital setting,” said Scynexis Chief Medical Officer David Angulo.

The ongoing FURI study is evaluating ibrexafungerp to treat patients with severe fungal infections who are either intolerant to standard antifungal therapy or experience resistant fungal infections despite treatment. Meanwhile, the CARES study is evaluating the drug in patients with systemic infections caused by C. auris, an organism that is often multi-drug resistant.

"There is a significant need for a new antifungal therapy, particularly one that is active against Candida species frequently resistant to other antifungal agents, such as Candida auris and Candida glabrata, added Angulo.

On April 21 after-market close, the company also announced a stock and warrants offering.

Six days ago, Scynexis' (SCYX) SA Quant Rating went to a Strong Sell from a Hold on the back of the Growth Factor Grade dropping to a C- from A+.

SCYX -17.20% to $2.60 premarket April 22