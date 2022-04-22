Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock dips on $2.3M securities offering
Apr. 22, 2022 8:52 AM ETSalarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares dipped ~28% Friday morning after the biopharmaceutical company announced a $2.3M securities offering.
- The firm entered into definitive agreements with several institutional investors for the purchase of 9,339,436 shares of its common stock at $0.25/share.
- Gross proceeds is estimated to be ~$2.3M. Net proceeds will support the continued clinical and pre-clinical development of Salarius' product candidates and other general corporate purposes.
- Additionally, the firm agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to 7,004,578 shares of common stock at $0.3399 exercise price.
- The warrants will be exercisable six months following the issuance date and will expire five and one-half years from the issuance date.
- The offering is expected to close around April 26, 2022.