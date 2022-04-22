One analyst is increasingly bullish on AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) even after an adverse share reaction to its first quarter earnings result on Thursday.

Shares of the auto retailer reeled on Thursday despite beating earnings estimates and printing robust revenue from used car sales. After a broader selloff on Thursday and particularly poor results from Carvana (CVNA) that dragged on the auto sales sector, Guggenheim analyst Ali Faghri advised AutoNation (AN) may have been unfairly punished.

Faghri noted that while vehicle profits came up short of expectations and below its peer Lithia Motors (LAD), the margin pressure appears transitory. Further, Faghri noted his faith in management’s ability to grow earnings as vehicle margins normalize.

“Given our view that vehicle margins will remain elevated for the foreseeable future amid tight supply and strong demand, supporting strong FCF generation, we believe AN will have plenty of capacity to invest in future growth and will continue to repurchase shares,” he wrote in a research note on Friday.

Faghri added that this focus on share repurchases indicates a confidence from management that should be reciprocated by investors.

“We view AN's commitment to continuing share buybacks at an elevated pace during new CEO Mike Manley's tenure as a positive sign, likely signaling management confidence in earnings sustainability in the near-to-medium term,” he advised, adding that the aggressive expansion plan signals the same.

Based upon that optimism, Faghri reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and raised his price target to $205 from $186.

Shares gained about 4% shortly before the market open.