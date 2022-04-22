Savara enters into $26.5M debt refinancing agreement with Silicon Valley Bank

Apr. 22, 2022 8:56 AM ETSavara Inc. (SVRA)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Biopharmaceutical company Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) entered into a $26.5M term loan agreement with Silicon Valley Bank to replace its existing credit facility with the bank.
  • The new agreement has significantly improved economic terms, including a lower interest rate and an initial 48-month interest only period.
  • The interest rate is the greater of prime minus 0.50% or 3%.
  • The facility matures in 5 years. After the initial 48 monthly payments, there will be 12 monthly payments of principal and accrued interest.
  • There are no warrants in connection with the agreement.
  • SVRA was trading 11.20% higher pre-market.
