Savara enters into $26.5M debt refinancing agreement with Silicon Valley Bank
Apr. 22, 2022 8:56 AM ETSavara Inc. (SVRA)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Biopharmaceutical company Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) entered into a $26.5M term loan agreement with Silicon Valley Bank to replace its existing credit facility with the bank.
- The new agreement has significantly improved economic terms, including a lower interest rate and an initial 48-month interest only period.
- The interest rate is the greater of prime minus 0.50% or 3%.
- The facility matures in 5 years. After the initial 48 monthly payments, there will be 12 monthly payments of principal and accrued interest.
- There are no warrants in connection with the agreement.
- SVRA was trading 11.20% higher pre-market.