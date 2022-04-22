In reassessing the office REIT space, Mizuho analyst Vikram Malhotra upgraded Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) to Buy from Neutral as it's "relatively better skewed than other office REITs," according to a note issued on Friday.

The analyst sees minimal execution risk and upside for occupancy in 2022 for BXP. "We also see the potential for higher pre-leased rates at the company's development properties," Malhotra wrote in a note to clients. BXP now replaces Kilroy Realty (KRC), also rated Buy, as his top pick in office REITs.

Boston Properties (BXP) stock rises 0.7% in Friday premarket trading.

For the sector overall, he's turning more bearish compared with his previous tactically bullish view, giving it an Underperform rating.

Office REITs have outperformed YTD with investor optimism on return to work and improving fundaments. "We see two underappreciated risks — the longer-term impact from remote work and a potential economic slowdown amid weak Office fundamentals," Malhotra wrote. (See the YTD stock performance of BXP, Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), SL Green (SLG), Kilroy Realty (KRC), and Cousins Properties (CUZ) in this chart.)

Mizuho's base case calls for remote work comprising 15% of the work force over the next few years, almost three times pre-COVID levels. In addition, he sees structurally higher levels of vacancy as an underappreciated risk.

He initiates coverage of Vornado (VNO) at Underperform and SL Green Realty (SLG), Cousins Properties (CUZ), and Highwoods Properties (HIW) at Neutral.

Malhotra's Buy rating on Boston Properties (BXP) is more bullish than the Quant rating of Hold and aligns with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.

