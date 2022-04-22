Oppenheimer started off coverage of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) with an Outperform rating.

The firm said the hotel and resort operator is well positioned from a thematic perspective given its exposure to leisure travel.

Analyst Tyler Batory said organic growth for PLYA should outpace other lodging and leisure companies due to strong ADR, the ramp of CAPEX projects, margin expansion, a normalization of Jamaica trends, external expansion, and benefits from the overall brand and distribution strategy.

Playa Hotels and Resorts is also noted to have financial flexibility with $270M of cash in its pockets. Importantly, Oppenheimer estimate net debt to LTM EBITDA of 2.4X for PLYA by the end of 2023, which is said to give it flexibility to pursue its external growth strategy.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) rose 0.89% premarket to $9.02.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) has the third highest Seeking Alpha Quant Rating in the hotels, resorts and cruise line stocks sector.