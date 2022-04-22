Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) shares are edging lower by nearly 2% in premarket trading Friday after Jefferies analyst Jonathan Petersen downgraded the health care REIT to Hold from Buy.

Peterson has lowered his FFO estimates on the basis of lower net acquisition volumes as well as a rising interest rate environment, according to a note written to clients. Keep in mind that MPW has underperformed the broader REIT sector in previous tightening cycles given its bond-like structure.

As a result, the analyst has cut his 2022 FFO estimate to $1.82 compared with $1.84 in the prior forecast and the consensus of $1.86. For 2023, Peterson sees FFO at $1.86 vs. $1.89 in the previous view and the Wall Street estimate of $1.94.

"We also see possible downside catalysts in the Prime purchase option and continued headline risk from Steward," Peterson said.

Through 2024, Peterson is expecting FFO per share to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of +2.8%, down from +8.7% achieved from 2019 through 2021, the note said.

Price target was also lowered to $20 per share, implying 1.6% downside from Thursday's close.

See why SA contributor Sanjay Chandiramani thinks MPW shares are fully valued.

In mid-April, Medical Properties Trust was added as a new best short idea at Hedgeye.