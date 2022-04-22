Quanterix gets FDA Breakthrough Device designation for plasma test for multiple sclerosis
Apr. 22, 2022 9:00 AM ETQuanterix Corporation (QTRX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) on Friday said its Simoa neurofilament light chain plasma test has been granted Breakthrough Device designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to help in the management of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, a disabling disease of the central nervous system.
- QTRX stock +5.7% to $25.91 in premarket trade.
- The FDA's Breakthrough Device program aims to speed up the development and access to medical devices that have the potential to offer more effective treatment for life-threatening diseases.
- QTRX's Simoa neurofilament light chain plasma test is a digital blood-based assay that can be used along with clinical and laboratory findings to identify multiple sclerosis who are at lower or higher risk for relapse within four years.
- "Obtaining FDA breakthrough device designation for our plasma NfL MS test was a key objective for 2022," said QTRX CEO Kevin Hrusovsky.