Corsair Gaming stock hits near 2-year low as prelim Q1 results disappoint
Apr. 22, 2022 9:01 AM ETCorsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) stock extended losses, tumbling 16% to a near 2-year low premarket on Friday after the company posted disappointing prelim. Q1 results.
- CRSR stock fell to as low as $15.4, slightly higher than its market debut of $15.12 on Sept. 23.
- The computer hardware maker said lower sales were a result of short-term slowdown in consumer spending in Europe.
- CEO Andy Paul noted that Q1 2021 contained stimulus checks and pent-up demand due to product shortages, another factor behind the weaker Q1 2022 results.
- Higher inflation and the Ukraine war also dampened consumer demand.
- CRSR stock has fallen 16.7% YTD and 44.2% in the last 1 year.