Acme United GAAP EPS of $0.22, revenue of $43.33M
Apr. 22, 2022 9:01 AM ETAcme United Corporation (ACU)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Acme United press release (NYSE:ACU): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.22.
- Revenue of $43.33M (-0.5% Y/Y).
- CEO comment: “We expect to ship many of the delayed orders in the second quarter, and our new incoming order rate is strong for both first aid and medical products and for school and office products. Container prices seem to have stabilized, and some of the ports in China as well as our factories there are staffed and operating again. Supply chain operations in the U.S. and Europe have also somewhat improved. While the overall operating environment remains challenging, we continue to target revenues in excess of $200 million in 2022.”