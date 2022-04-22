Weave Communications appoints Brett White as COO, Branden Neish as CPO
Apr. 22, 2022 9:07 AM ETWeave Communications, Inc. (WEAV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Weave (NYSE:WEAV) announces that former SaaS COO and CEO joins the Co. to strengthen operational execution, drive product innovation, and accelerate revenue growth.
- Brett White will be President and COO, effective April 25, White worked formerly as COO and CFO at Mindbody.
- Board Chairperson Stuart Harvey has been appointed to replace White as Audit Committee Chair.
- Additionally, Branden Neish will be joining Weave as Chief Product Officer, effective April 26.
- Also announced that effective April 25, Marty Smuin, current COO, will step down in connection with Mr. White’s appointment.