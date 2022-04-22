Intra-Cellular Therapies initiated at neutral at Piper Sandler on current valuation
Apr. 22, 2022 9:13 AM ETIntra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Piper Sandler had initiated Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) with a hold rating saying that the current share price reflects blockbuster status for its atypical antipsychotic Caplyta (lumateperone).
- The firm has a $59 price target (~6% upside based on Thursday's close).
- Analyst David Amsellem said that while Caplyta has an aggressive volume growth trajectory thanks to a bipolar depression label expansion granted in December 2021, the company is "operating in a crowded, promotion-intensive psychiatry space."
- He added that shares reflect a "transformative long-term growth trajectory for the business" and additional value creation will come from the company's pipeline.
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor BioSci Capital Partners views Intra-Cellular (ITCI) as a strong buy.