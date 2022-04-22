Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee are pressing Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) board to preserve all records related to billionaire Elon Musk's bid to buy the company - a move that could lay groundwork for a congressional investigation if the GOP wins back the majority in the midterm election, CNBC reports.

They've sent Twitter's chairman, Bret Taylor, a "formal request that you preserve all records and materials relating to Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter, including Twitter’s consideration and response to this offer, and Twitter’s evaluation of its shareholder interests with respect to Musk’s offer."

The letter is signed by 18 House Republicans led by Judiciary Committee Ranking Republican Jim Jordan.

“Decisions regarding Twitter’s future governance will undoubtedly be consequential for public discourse in the United States and could give rise to renewed efforts to legislate in furtherance of preserving free expression online," the letter continues.

Twitter has become something of a political football for Republicans who have repeatedly criticized the company, alleging censorship.

Twitter (TWTR) is 0.9% higher premarket.

